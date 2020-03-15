Montgomery high school marching band to perform on America’s Got Talent

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Jefferson Davis High School Marching Band hit the America’s Got Talent stage.
They will be a featured act in an upcoming episode.
According to the band’s director, Brandon Howard, producers gave him a call in October after seeing the band several times on YouTube.
“We submitted video of different performing aspects of our program and they invited us to be a part of the show," Howard said.
The band taped their portion of the show on Saturday.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Howard said production of the show has been stopped, and he is not sure when their episode will air.
