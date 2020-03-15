Montgomery high school marching band to perform on America’s Got Talent

The Jefferson Davis High School Marching Band hit the America’s Got Talent stage. (Source: Brandon Howard)
By Jordyn Elston | March 15, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT - Updated March 15 at 11:37 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Jefferson Davis High School Marching Band hit the America’s Got Talent stage.

They will be a featured act in an upcoming episode.

According to the band’s director, Brandon Howard, producers gave him a call in October after seeing the band several times on YouTube.

“We submitted video of different performing aspects of our program and they invited us to be a part of the show," Howard said.

The band taped their portion of the show on Saturday.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Howard said production of the show has been stopped, and he is not sure when their episode will air.

