Montgomery Regional completes first deep-cleaning in response to coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As coronavirus numbers continue to rise across the state, the Montgomery Regional Airport held its first deep-cleaning session.
Saturday, two outside firms joined employees with Montgomery Regional to provide a deep clean to restrooms, ticket counters, and other areas throughout the airport. Custodial workers also received extra training.
According to airport officials, the program is designed to standardize the airport’s cleaning process, to provide a deep clean for the airport, and increase confidence in travelers.
A second round of cleanings will take place on March 26.
Keep in mind, while cleaning operations like that help, it’s up to each individual to wash his or her hands after touching potentially contaminated surfaces. A new study says this coronavirus can live on surfaces, it’s believed, for up to three days.
As of Saturday night, the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state of Alabama had risen to 12, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
