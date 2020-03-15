Warm with scattered showers this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Warm temperatures still dominate our forecast! Spring starts on Thursday, so it’s still technically Winter. Highs today will jump back into the lower 80s - that’s a good 10-15° above normal for this time of the year.
While coverage of wet weather is slowly starting to ramp up, the big bulk of the shower activity is happening just off towards our north. That means the majority of our area will be dry, but even if you do see some of the light showers popping up in our area, the rain will be more of a nuisance than anything else.
As we head into the workweek, a pattern favoring scattered showers and a few storms kicks in.
Instability will be present Tuesday and Wednesday, so a few rumbles of thunder are possible along with the rain. Then, on Friday, a cold front will approach our area, bringing the possibility of a few more storms.
Temperatures will stay warm in the 70s and low 80s!
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.