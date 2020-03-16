ABC Board could close stores, decrease hours to limit coronavirus exposure

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama ABC Board is making changes in cooperation with the State of Emergency in effect due to the outbreak of coronavirus.
Though the ABC Board Central Office, Warehouse, and stores will remain open for the time being, ABC staff are identifying possible modifications to operations to limit exposure to employees, customers and licensees. Possible modifications include:
- Limiting store hours
- Limiting the number of customers allowed in an ABC store at one time
- Reducing the number of open stores in suburban areas
- Moving personnel to assist higher-performing stores
- Limiting employee interactions
- Allowing some Central Office staff to work from home
If you develop symptoms for the coronavirus and need to be tested, call 1-888-264-2256.
