Alabama jobless rate unchanged at 2.7%

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama’s unemployment rate remains at a record low 2.7%.
A news release issued by the state on Monday says the seasonally adjusted jobless rate for jobless rate for January was unchanged from December.
It’s below the national rate and more than 1 percentage point better than the state rate from a year earlier.
The rate represents nearly 2.2 million people who are working at about 61,000 who aren’t. Average weekly earnings increased about $42 from a year ago.
Shelby County in metro Birmingham has the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.4%, while Wilcox County in rural west Alabama is highest at 9%.
