City of Montgomery closes all municipal facilities to public

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery is closing access to municipal facilities.
The city posted on its Facebook page that it’s closing public access to the facilities, effective immediately. All city employees must still report to work.
The city’s post says this is in response to the latest federal and state guidelines on slowing the coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic. On Sunday, officials activated the Montgomery Emergency Operations Center.
On Monday, Baptist Health opened the first drive-up testing site in the Montgomery area.
If you develop symptoms for the coronavirus and need to be tested, call 1-888-264-2256.
