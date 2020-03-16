Drive-up coronavirus testing site opens in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A coronoavirus testing site has been opened in Montgomery, but it’s available only to those who are experiencing symptoms of the illness and who call to make an appointment first.
Baptist Health is opening the first drive-up testing site in the Montgomery area. Patients will be treated in their cars, which will alleviate the risk of transmission on the hospital’s main campus and local offices.
The testing site has been opened at 2936 Marti Lane in Montgomery and is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Patients who have symptoms or have been exposed must call and make an appointment before going to the testing site. Hospital staff are stressing that you DO NOT show up at ER or a health care facility without calling ahead.
Infectious disease experts say the key symptom of COVID-19 is fever. Secondary conditions are extreme fatigue and a cough. If you have a runny nose, scratchy eyes, and sore throat, those are NOT symptoms of COVID-19.
Again, before going to the testing site, you MUST CALL FIRST. This testing is by appointment only, made by calling 334-747-0150.
State officials have also opened a new, toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
