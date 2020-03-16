‘It’s going to take everyone’ to stop spread of COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/CNN) - State Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings said it’s everyone’s responsibility, including younger people, to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“The nature of this disease is what is causing our younger population to say I don't fear the COVID-19.”
Hastings said the public shouldn’t fear this respiratory virus but should respect it.
“Even though our younger healthy population can be asymptomatic, or have minor symptoms, they’re still transmitting the disease.”
According to a CNN report, there is now evidence that the disease is being transmitted through asymptomatic carriers or those who show no symptoms. This can make the outbreak much more difficult to control.
COVID-19 this is an “aerosol disease,” which is transmitted through coughs, sneezes, and mucus on hands.
“I mean, it’s as simple as did you push the elevator button with your fingertip or your knuckle? Did you open the door with your hands? And did everyone else? Or do you do with your elbow or your back? Those are minor things,” Hastings said.
Hastings said while most may have mild symptoms, we must worry about those who will not.
“The most vulnerable is our elderly and those who have underlying conditions that we should be concerned about; we should be concerned about we need to protect our elderly,” Hastings said.
It is also important to remember those who may be isolated during the pandemic.
“We need to also think about those people who are the most vulnerable in our society as we eliminate that human contact.,” Hastings said. “It doesn't mean don't have contact with them. It doesn't mean don't care for them, because this is a human disease that is going to require a human response.”
The coronavirus has prompted a national and state emergency.
“And it’s going to take everyone’s action,” Hastings added.
