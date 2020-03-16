Maxwell AFB cancels airshow, suspends all public outreach activities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Maxwell Air Force Base has canceled its upcoming “Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show,” which had been set to happen April 18-19.
The growing coronavirus pandemic is to blame for that cancellation, as well as the Air Force’s decision to suspend all public outreach activities in the U.S. and overseas through at least May 15.
The suspensions include such activities as airshows, band performances and community engagements, and meetings that involve large gatherings.
“Many people both on-base and in the community have been working extremely hard planning our airshow,” said Col. Patrick Carley, 42nd Air Base Wing commander. “We recognize and appreciate their efforts, but concern for the medical safety of military and civilian communities across the country drove the decision by the Air Force to suspend airshows and its community engagement activities.”
The Air Force says the earliest Maxwell could reschedule the airshow would be some time in 2022 due to the large about of time required to reserve and schedule military aerial demonstration teams.
Also announced Friday, Lt. Gen. James Hecker with Air University announced that all non-essential missions at Maxwell-Gunter are being eliminated.
Many shorter-term courses, from one to six weeks, have ended and “well over a thousand students” have been sent home “and we don’t plan to replace them with new students until we get this coronavirus under control.”
Hecker said as for longer-range schools, which last up to a year and involve students who live in the community, will continue with students attending classes virtually, “so we’re not risking contaminating anybody by coming in to work.”
Hecker said the on-base school, Maxwell AFB Elementary/Middle, will be out “indefinitely,” like Alabama’s public schools, until the illness allows for classes to restart.
State officials have also opened a new, toll-free number for people who develop coronavirus symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
