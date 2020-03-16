Meals on Wheels in Montgomery taking precautions against coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As coronavirus spreads through Alabama, the Montgomery Area Council on Aging is committed to serving its Meals on Wheels clients safely.
Coronavirus, or COVID-19, puts the elderly and people with existing health issues at a higher risk. MACOA is therefore using hand sanitizer stations for Meals on Wheels volunteers and staff. The council says it is also putting extra vigor into cleaning the Meals on Wheels van, food bags, and other supplies it uses daily.
“We are all doing the things we can do to limit the impact of this virus on those we serve,” said Donna Marietta, the executive director of MACOA. “We are sending out newsletters and emails to volunteers and clients encouraging them to practice proper hygiene standards.”
MACOA is telling all staff and volunteers who feel sick to stay home, but it’s also encouraging healthy volunteers to continue serving the 404 elderly and homebound residents in the Montgomery community.
If you develop symptoms for the coronavirus and need to be tested, call 1-888-264-2256.
