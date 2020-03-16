Montgomery schools prepare to feed students despite shutdown

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dannelly Elementary School Principal Dwight Brooks has a new assignment, and he admits “I’ve never seen anything like this before.”
The homework? Get all the logistics together to feed breakfast and lunch to hundreds of children, starting next Monday for the entire week. And do it while the district remains shut down due to the coronavirus.
“We would like for all to come out and take advantage of this situation," Brooks said. "We’re happy and blessed to be able to do this for our community.”
MPS’s interim communications director, Scott Johnson, says the meals will be taken to go. No paperwork will be required but students must be present in order to receive meals.
In all, 16 schools will serve as destinations for meals. Dannelly will be a hub for several schools around it, such as Jeff Davis High School, which is located across the street.
“Bellingrath, Capitol Heights, Goodwyn. We’re a central location for Montgomery public schools,” said Brooks.
“Any of these schools that have these programs, wherever you are in the city, wherever you are in the school zone you’re in, just go to any school, any of these schools,” said Johnson.
With one week to prepare, Brooks is more than confident they will be ready and more than able to make sure kids don’t go hungry.
State officials have also opened a new, toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
