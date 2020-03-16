MPS to provide meals for students starting March 23

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday all public schools across the state would close from Wednesday until April 6th.
The hope is by having the schools closed, it could prevent the spread of the virus.
Despite the closures, Montgomery Public School says starting Monday, March 23 several schools will be providing free meals to students who rely on their schools to feed them during the day.
The following locations will be providing the meals:
- Bellingrath Middle
- Brewbaker Middle
- Booker T. Washington Magnet High
- Carr Middle School
- Chisholm Elementary
- Crump Elementary
- Dalraida Elementary
- Floyd Middle Magnet
- McKee Middle
- Martin Luther King Elementary
- Pintlala Elementary School
- Southlawn Middle
- Wares Ferry Elementary School
The school system says the sites will serve breakfast from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 am to 1 p.m. Those meals will be available for free for anyone 18 and under regardless of what school they attend.
MPS says no paperwork is required but students must be present in order to receive meals. These meals are for pick-up only. Students will not be allowed to eat at the schools.
