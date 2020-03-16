Phenix City Schools providing free meals to children during school closures

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - As schools are closed in Phenix City amid the coronavirus outbreak, Phenix City Schools will provide free meals to all children at designated sites throughout the city.
The meals will be offered to children 18 and under and serving time is 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 20. Meals will not be served during spring, March 23 through March 27. Meal servings will resume March 30 through April 3.
Children must be present to receive a meal and meals must be consumed offsite.
See serving sites below:
Frederick Douglas Apartments
Hidden Hills Trace Apartments
Whispering Pines Apartments
Sumbry Hill Apartments
Spring Ridge Apartments
Riverview Apartments
Greenleaf Apartments
Steeplecrest Apartments
420 Martin Luther King Parkway
Sanford Park Road
Brookwood Park Apartments
L.P. Stough
LIVE Garrett Woods Apartments
Edmond Estates Apartments
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.