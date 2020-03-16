Phenix City Schools providing free meals to children during school closures

By Olivia Gunn | March 16, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT - Updated March 16 at 2:30 PM

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - As schools are closed in Phenix City amid the coronavirus outbreak, Phenix City Schools will provide free meals to all children at designated sites throughout the city.

The meals will be offered to children 18 and under and serving time is 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 20. Meals will not be served during spring, March 23 through March 27. Meal servings will resume March 30 through April 3.

Children must be present to receive a meal and meals must be consumed offsite.

See serving sites below:

Frederick Douglas Apartments

Hidden Hills Trace Apartments

Whispering Pines Apartments

Sumbry Hill Apartments

Spring Ridge Apartments

Riverview Apartments

Greenleaf Apartments

Steeplecrest Apartments

420 Martin Luther King Parkway

Sanford Park Road

Brookwood Park Apartments

L.P. Stough

LIVE Garrett Woods Apartments

Edmond Estates Apartments

