School systems set up lunch times for students despite closures
By WSFA Staff | March 16, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 4:15 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple school systems around Alabama are setting up times for drive-through lunch pickups. The programs are designed to support children who depend on schools for breakfast or lunch, even as schools are closed due to coronavirus.

Crenshaw County - Meals served between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on March 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27 in the parking lot of the following locations. Each sack meal will include breakfast and lunch.

  • In Brantley, meals can be picked up at Brantley High School and Dozier Town Hall
  • In Highland Home, meals can be picked up at Highland Home School Drop-off Line, Helicon Community Center, and Honoraville Community Center
  • In Luverne, meals can be picked up at Luverne High School, Faith Walk Church, Rutledge Community Center, and Petrey Town Hall

Elmore County - Meals served on March 17, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30 and April 1 and 3 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the following locations.

  • Coosada Elementary School
  • Eclectic Middle School
  • Holtville High School
  • Redland Elementary School
  • Wetumpka Middle School

Phenix City - Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. March 18, 19 and 20 and from March 30 through April 3 at the following locations.

  • Frederick Douglas Apartments
  • Hidden Hills Trace Apartments
  • Whispering Pines Apartments
  • Sumbry Hill Apartments
  • Spring Ridge Apartments
  • Riverview Apartments
  • Greenleaf Apartments
  • Steeplecrest Apartments
  • 420 Martin Luther King Parkway
  • Sanford Park Road
  • Brookwood Park Apartments
  • L.P. Stough
  • LIVE Garrett Woods Apartments
  • Edmond Estates Apartments

Pike Road Schools - Curbside meal pick up will begin on March 25. The pick-up site is the Historic Campus (middle school) located at 4710 Pike Road. This takes place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

This list will be updated as soon as more information is made available.

State officials have announced a new, toll-free number for people who develop symptoms of coronavirus and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256.

