School systems set up lunch times for students despite closures

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple school systems around Alabama are setting up times for drive-through lunch pickups. The programs are designed to support children who depend on schools for breakfast or lunch, even as schools are closed due to coronavirus.
Montgomery Public Schools - Click here
Crenshaw County - Meals served between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on March 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27 in the parking lot of the following locations. Each sack meal will include breakfast and lunch.
- In Brantley, meals can be picked up at Brantley High School and Dozier Town Hall
- In Highland Home, meals can be picked up at Highland Home School Drop-off Line, Helicon Community Center, and Honoraville Community Center
- In Luverne, meals can be picked up at Luverne High School, Faith Walk Church, Rutledge Community Center, and Petrey Town Hall
Elmore County - Meals served on March 17, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30 and April 1 and 3 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the following locations.
- Coosada Elementary School
- Eclectic Middle School
- Holtville High School
- Redland Elementary School
- Wetumpka Middle School
Phenix City - Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. March 18, 19 and 20 and from March 30 through April 3 at the following locations.
- Frederick Douglas Apartments
- Hidden Hills Trace Apartments
- Whispering Pines Apartments
- Sumbry Hill Apartments
- Spring Ridge Apartments
- Riverview Apartments
- Greenleaf Apartments
- Steeplecrest Apartments
- 420 Martin Luther King Parkway
- Sanford Park Road
- Brookwood Park Apartments
- L.P. Stough
- LIVE Garrett Woods Apartments
- Edmond Estates Apartments
Pike Road Schools - Curbside meal pick up will begin on March 25. The pick-up site is the Historic Campus (middle school) located at 4710 Pike Road. This takes place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
This list will be updated as soon as more information is made available.
State officials have announced a new, toll-free number for people who develop symptoms of coronavirus and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.