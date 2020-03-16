South Ala. man charged with attempted murder while out on bond

OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - He was arrested after allegedly shooting a man in the leg, booked on an assault charge, and then later released on bond. Now, an 18-year-old Opp man is facing much more serious charges.
According to Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson, police have charged Jacob Lee with two counts of attempted murder as part of an ongoing investigation, and more arrests and charges are expected.
The latest charges stem from an incident in which multiple shots were fired on West Watson Street. Witnesses told police they saw two males enter a home on South Three Notch Street. Officers went to the residence and learned that someone in a 4-door Toyota Camry had fired at them.
Officers began investigating the area and found a spent shell casing in the roadway. Chief Hudson said moments later, officers saw a Camry that matched the description from the eyewitnesses, initiated a traffic stop, and detained everyone inside.
The occupants matched eyewitness descriptions of the suspects, including one who identified Lee as an occupant of the vehicle. A stolen weapon was also recovered from the vehicle.
Now, the 18-year-old is being held on two new counts with bond set at $1 million.
Earlier in March, Lee was arrested by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office on outstanding arrest warrants from Opp, where he was suspected of having shot a man in the leg on March 4. He was charged with second-degree assault in that case.
