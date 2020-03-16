Talladega race weekend to be rescheduled for later date

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials from the Talladega Superspeedway announced on Monday that the GEICO 500 will be postponed.
This comes after NASCAR announced that all race events through May 3 will be postponed. Officials say that the race will be rescheduled for a later date.
Officials from the speedway will be working with federal and state officials to determine when they can reschedule.
Here is the full press release:
TALLADEGA, Ala. – As NASCAR recently announced the postponement of all race events through May 3, the GEICO 500 race weekend (April 24-26) at Talladega Superspeedway has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.
Talladega Superspeedway will continue to work closely with NASCAR officials on a rescheduled race date, while maintaining contact with local and federal government and health officials for the latest information on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“We want to thank all of our loyal and devoted fans who were set to join us during our April race weekend,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “The health and safety of our guests, NASCAR stakeholders, employees and our community is our number one priority. We appreciate your patience and understanding during these unprecedented times and we look forward to having everyone back in the near future for the greatest racing on the planet.”
For the latest news, including information for fans who had previously purchased tickets, please visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com.
About Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega Superspeedway – which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets (FREE admission on Friday/Saturday of race weekends and $50 off regular price grandstand and tower seats on Sunday starting as low as $15) and college student prices, along with special offers for military members, first responders, teachers and educators. It’s home to the all-new, one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, which debuted in fall of 2019, featuring “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities. Allowing fans to be immersed into the sport like never before, the Garage Experience offers fans the opportunity to be under the same roof as the race teams as they prepare the machines in the garage, plus be a part of the Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations while enjoying FREE Wi-Fi and Value-Priced Concessions, all under $4.The historic venue, which opened in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on event weekends and renowned Talladega Blvd., home of the “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large Infield Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and numerous pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.