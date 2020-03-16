Troy T-Day, all other Sun Belt athletic events canceled

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy’s T-Day spring game originally scheduled for April 4 will be no more.
Monday, the Sun Belt Conference released a statement saying all organized athletics-related activities are canceled through the remainder of the academic year. This includes regular-season competitions, conference championships, and practices.
This comes as concerns over the spread COVID-19 coronavirus continue to grow.
The decision was made by all league presidents, chancellors, and directors of athletics.
