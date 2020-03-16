Warm last few days of Winter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Warm temperatures still dominate our forecast! Spring officially starts on Thursday, so right now it’s still technically winter, though our weather is a much better representation of spring. Highs Sunday jumped back into the lower 80s - that’s a good 10-15° above normal for this time of the year.
The bulk of Sunday’s shower activity mainly stayed off towards our north. Now, most everyone will continue to stay dry in these overnight hours. Patchy fog will develop.
As we head into the workweek, a pattern favoring scattered showers kicks in. None of the days will be a washout; many of you will stay dry most of the days.
Then, on Friday, a cold front will approach our area and bring the possibility of a few storms along with the rain. Behind it, cooler air will move in, and drop our temperatures from the low 80s to the low 70s!
Spring officially kicks on on Thursday - the earliest Spring has arrived in over 120 years! More on this is in a video on the First Alert Weather App.
