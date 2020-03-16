Montgomery restaurant owner, husband arrested on federal charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Wetumpka couple has been arrested on multiple charges after being indicted by a federal grand jury, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Richard and Mellissa Smith were taken into custody and made their first court appearance on Friday.
Mellissa Smith, the owner of the Island Delight Caribbean Restaurant in Montgomery, was indicted on one count of money laundering.
Richard Smith was indicted for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possessing a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and money laundering.
Mrs. Smith, who was released after her court appearance, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Her husband, who faces 25 years, remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service pending a detention hearing.
The DEA, Alabama National Guard Counterdrug program, and police departments in Montgomery and Prattville were involved in the investigation.
