Number of coronavirus cases in Alabama rises to 36

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris gives update on coronavirus Tuesday morning
By WSFA Staff | March 17, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT - Updated March 17 at 10:38 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state.

Here are the current numbers by county:

  • Baldwin- 1
  • Elmore- 2
  • Lee- 1
  • Jefferson- 20
  • Limestone- 1
  • Madison- 1
  • Montgomery- 2
  • Shelby- 4
  • St. Clair- 1
  • Tuscaloosa- 3

Total: 36

Gov. Kay Ivey ordered restaurants, bars, breweries and other foodservice establishments in Jefferson County and surrounding counties to prohibit on-premises consumption of food or drinks for one week. Ivey said the order will be reevaluated at the end of one week.

ADPH also issued the following guidelines for Jefferson and its surrounding counties:

  • Effective March 17th, all gatherings of 25 people or more are prohibited in Jefferson, Blount, St. Clair, Shelby, Tuscaloosa, and Walker Counties
  • All senior citizen centers and senior citizen gatherings shall be closed.
  • All nursing homes and longterm care facilities shall prohibit visitors, expect for compassionate care.
  • Effective March 19th through April 6th, all private schools for all grades will be closed.
  • Preschools and childcare centers with 12 or more children will be closed. Hospital on-site daycares are exempted.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris echoed Ivey’s order during a news conference Tuesday and encouraged other counties to follow suit.

Officials announced the state’s first confirmed case of coronavirus was in Montgomery County on Friday.

State officials have also opened a new, toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.

