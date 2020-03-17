Alabama halts pardon, parole hearings due to COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some inmates seeking to have the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles review their case will have to wait longer to get an answer.
Tuesday, the ABPP announced it was canceling all hearings for the week of March 30 because of COVID-19 concerns.
In all, 108 hearings are affected at this time. Though inmates do not attend these hearings, many others do.
ABPP holds the hearings in Montgomery and they’re attended by many family members, crime victims, and inmate representatives from across the state.
The announcement comes as the Alabama Department of Public Health confirms the state’s 36th positive coronavirus case.
ABPP has also set up a toll-free number for the more than 20,000 parolees and probationers for information during this emergency. For more information on supervision over the next few weeks, parolees and probationers should call 1-800-269-5081. They can also email Questions@paroles.alabama.gov.
State officials have also opened a new, toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.