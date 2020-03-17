Baptist Health restricting visitors as precaution against coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Baptist Health has made changes to its hospital visitor policies in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Baptist Health announced Tuesday that the following updates will apply at all Baptist Health hospitals from now until further notice:
- Visiting hours will now be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- All visitors need to be prepared for a screening before they will be allowed hospital access. A visitor screening will include a temperature check and questions about medical and travel history. Visitors who do not pass the screening will be given appropriate next steps.
- Visitors will be restricted if the visitor exhibits any flu-like signs or symptoms (fever, coughing, shortness of breath, or other respiratory issues), has traveled to COVID-19 high-risk areas as defined by the CDC, has spent time with someone who has traveled to COVID-19 high-risk areas as defined by the CDC and is symptomatic, has been exposed to COVID-19 or someone diagnosed with COVID-19.
- Adult patients being tested or who have tested positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to receive visitors.
- Pediatric patients who are being tested or who have tested positive for COVID-19 will be allowed to have one consistent visitor on a case-by-case basis.
- No visitors will be allowed in Intensive Care Units (ICUs), Isolation Areas, Emergency Room patient treatment areas and triage zones.
- Delivery personnel, doulas, members of clergy, and photographers are not allowed in patient rooms at this time.
- Outpatient surgery patients will be limited to one consistent visitor.
- In compliance with social distancing recommendations and to further limit crowds of people, all outpatient surgery visitors will be asked to wait in their car or outside and hospital staff will relay updates regarding the surgery patient via phone.
All other patients not identified above are allowed one consistent visitor during their hospital stay. One visitor per patient will be allowed in the Emergency Room waiting area. One visitor per patient will be permitted into the Labor & Delivery hospital unit. Visitors must be 19 or older and must not have traveled by plane or cruise in the past 14 days.
Baptist Health highly encourages patients and visitors to use alternative options for interactions such as video-calls, video-messaging, and other communication applications via cell phones, laptops, or tablets.
Jackson Hospital is also restricting visitors as a precaution against coronavirus.
If you develop symptoms for the coronavirus and need to be tested, call 1-888-264-2256.
