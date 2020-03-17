Coronavirus pandemic: Turning to faith in crisis time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The coronavirus pandemic has been confusing at the least for some and quite frightening for others. Many are turning to their faith in this time of crisis.
Faith communities typically come together in a time of crisis, but with COVID-19 reaching pandemic level, churches everywhere have canceled worship services or moved them to online only.
Rev. Kyle Searcy at Fresh Anointing House of Worship believes it’s important to keep connections and keep that sense of community alive.
“Get together in smaller groups as often as you can and experience community,” Rev. Searcy said. “But you know, if somebody has a son or a daughter that goes off to college, the relationship doesn't end. There's distance, but the relationship stays strong, you find ways of getting together, you meet maybe a little less frequently in person, but you still meet, your hearts still connect, you still strengthen each other. Same thing here.”
According to Rev. Searcy, the only thing in life we can predict is that life will be unpredictable, which is why faith is so important in times like this.
“There’s a verse that just won’t leave my heart. It’s Philippians chapter 4, it says to be careful, or anxious or worried that word means, for nothing, for no thing. But in everything, I love the contrast of those verses, be careful for nothing but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made to known to God and the peace of God that passes all understanding will guard your hearts,” said Searcy. “So because things are shaking and moving around us, they don’t have to be shaking and moving within us. There can be a confidence and a faith that we’re going to figure this out, we’re going to get it worked out, we’re going to protect as many people as we can, life is going to get back to some sense of normalcy, and that’s what’s going to happen.”
Searcy is already feeling a sense beginning to rise among his church members that things are going to be ok and that society is already starting to adjust.
