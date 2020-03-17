Coronavirus screening clinic opens in Wetumpka

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A coronavirus screening clinic is now open in Wetumpka.
Ivy Creek Healthcare has opened the COVID-19 Collection Clinic in the parking lot of the Elmore Community Hospital Emergency Room. The clinic, operated inside a military grade tent, will be open Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Ivy Creek Healthcare asks patients to call 334-514-3713 and get an appointment before arriving on-site. Screening criteria will be approved by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
This is the second screening clinic to open in the River Region. Monday, Baptist Health opened a drive-up testing site in Montgomery.
Elmore Community Hospital is only allowing one visitor per patient to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and anyone who enters the hospital will have their temperature taken.
If you develop symptoms for the coronavirus and need to be tested, call 1-888-264-2256.
