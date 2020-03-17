Granddaughter announces engagement through window

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A North Carolina woman didn’t let anything, not even the Coronavirus, get in the way of her sharing a special moment with her grandfather.
Over the weekend, Carly Boyd got engaged on the shores of Myrtle Beach. It was where her fiancé first asked her out two years ago.
“We start walking out to the beach and he started telling me how much he loved me and halfway through I figured out what was going on,” said Boyd. “My friend, that said she was ‘Facetiming her fiancé’, turned around and started taking pictures and he got down on one knee and proposed to me and I was very, very ecstatic about it! I cried, he cried.”
Boyd immediately told her family and friends, but when it came to telling her grandfather this afternoon, she had to get creative.
“I really wanted to be able to tell my grandfather because he has dementia and there’s no phone in there that he has access to,” said Boyd. “I just really wanted to make an effort to tell him.”
Boyd’s grandfather lives at Premier Living and Rehab Center. For the safety of its patients, the assisted living facility is not allowing visitors at this time. However, staff came up with a way to share the good news with Boyd’s grandfather, without jeopardizing his safety.
“They said ‘Well we can walk around [the building] and we can pull the blinds up and you can tell him [through the window]’ and I was like ‘Yes, I would love to!’” Boyd said.
It was a moment she will never forget.
“I just … it was very --oh my gosh, I’m going to cry -- it was very special,” said Boyd. “I got really emotional and really sad and I just put my hand on the window, and he put his there too. I just told him I love him, and he said ‘I love you too and I hope to see you soon’, like really see you.”
Boyd hopes to have her grandfather at her wedding next year.
