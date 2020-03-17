Luckily, we remain mostly dry and warm today!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wow! The Winter of 2019/2020 will end in the same way it lived - WARM! We reached the 80s across most of central and south Alabama Monday, and it looks like we will easily do that again not only today, but through the rest of the workweek...
First things first, expect three very warm and mainly dry days Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
There will be a few scattered showers roaming around the state at any given moment, but these will be light, brief and spotty.
Thursday will be exceptionally warm - we’re projecting an average high around 86°, and it is not out of the question that someone could see 90° Thursday afternoon. Coincidentally, the Spring Equinox is Thursday, marking the official arrival of Spring.
A cold front brings rain and thunderstorms through the state Friday and Saturday, followed by a change to noticeably cooler weather Sunday and into early next week.
