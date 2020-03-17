Maintaining a healthy lifestyle while stuck at home

Being stuck at home doesn't mean you have to let your exercise routine stop. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Sally Pitts | March 17, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 3:08 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the coronavirus continues to spread, gyms are now closing their doors. That doesn’t have to bring your exercise routine to a stop. You can maintain healthy habits while stuck at home.

Experts from the American Heart Association say one thing you can do is create an at-home circuit workout. Select several exercises such as jumping jacks, squats, and push-ups, and do each in short bursts. Repeat the circuit two to three times.

There are also plenty of free workout videos and routines available online. Here are a few:

https://www.self.com/gallery/bodyweight-exercises-you-can-do-at-home

https://www.menshealth.com/fitness/a31439789/best-home-workout-guide/

https://www.womenshealthmag.com/uk/fitness/workouts/a707729/home-workouts/

