Maintaining a healthy lifestyle while stuck at home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the coronavirus continues to spread, gyms are now closing their doors. That doesn’t have to bring your exercise routine to a stop. You can maintain healthy habits while stuck at home.
Experts from the American Heart Association say one thing you can do is create an at-home circuit workout. Select several exercises such as jumping jacks, squats, and push-ups, and do each in short bursts. Repeat the circuit two to three times.
There are also plenty of free workout videos and routines available online. Here are a few:
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.