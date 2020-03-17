Man dies after being stabbed in Andalusia

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Andalusia Police Department is releasing the name of a man who died after being assaulted over the weekend.
Lewis “Buzzy” Idleburg III was pronounced dead at Andalusia Health Saturday night.
APD Chief Paul Hudson said officers responded to a report of an assault on McDonald Street just before 7:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they found Idleburg lying in the road.
He’d been stabbed in the abdomen.
There are currently no arrests in this case, but the investigation is ongoing.
