Minor League Baseball to delay start of 2020 season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2020 Minor League Baseball season will not begin on time due to the coronavirus outbreak, the league announced Tuesday.
“In light of the current outbreak, and after consultation with medical professionals and our partners at Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball will delay the start of the 2020 Championship Season,” the league said in a statement.
This means the Montgomery Biscuits’ 2020 season will also be delayed from its original April 9 start date.
“The health and safety of Minor League Baseball fans, players and executives is our top priority, and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak,” MiLB said.
MiLB says they are continuing to work with MLB to determine when it will be safe to resume play. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended canceling all gatherings that involve more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.