Montgomery County Commission calls emergency 1 p.m. meeting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Commission has called an emergency meeting to consider the closure of all county facilities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting, set for 1 p.m. at the commission’s chambers on South Lawrence Street, will also consider other necessary steps that can be taken to protect county employees and the public during the outbreak.
If the county closes its facilities, it would be following the City of Montgomery’s similar decision, made Monday. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed ordered all municipal facilities closed to the public to stem any spread of the illness.
As of Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health had confirmed 36 cases of COVID-19, mostly in the Jefferson County area. No deaths have been reported in the state at this point.
State officials have also opened a new, toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
