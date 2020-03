It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our very special K9, Jake. Jake was our explosive detection K9 and social media celebrity. Jake passed away of natural causes in the arms of his handler and best friend Sgt. Blackmon. He was Approximately 11 years old and was Sgt. Blackmon's partner for 7 years. Please keep Sgt Blackmon, his family, and MPD family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We will miss you, Jake.