Redstone Arsenal pharmacy worker tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Redstone Arsenal reports that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-quarantine
This person is a Department of the Army civilian who works in the Pharmacy at Fox Army Health Center on Redstone Arsenal.
The employee is a resident of Madison County, was tested at a local community medical facility, and is being included in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Alabama Department of Public Health consolidated statewide reporting.
Fox Army Health Center’s Pharmacy will be closed effective immediately until March 24. The pharmacy is currently expected to reopen on March 25. If that timeline changes, Redstone will notify the workforce and beneficiaries immediately.
If you need refills during this time, please contact your primary care manager via secure messaging and they will assist with sending your prescriptions to an outside TriCare-approved pharmacy to be filled.
All other services within Fox Army Health Center remain open for patient care. Please contact the Health Center main line at 256-955-8888 to set up an acute care appointment.
Fox will continue to maintain the single entry-point patient screenings at the main entrance prior to entering the facility.
"We remain committed to providing safe, quality care at Fox Army Health Center and we are working diligently to guarantee services are available for our beneficiaries," said Col. Anthony Meador, Fox Army Health Center commander.
This is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 being reported for north Alabama and from within a tenant organization located on Redstone Arsenal.
All employees are encouraged to keep in contact with their direct supervisory chain and leadership for information updates specific to their organization. If the status of the installation changes, Redstone will notify the workforce through direct communication, the Redstone Rocket, Team Redstone social media and websites, the Redstone Explorer App and local media.
