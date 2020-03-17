Some restaurants moving to delivery, take-out only

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As coronavirus cases increase across Alabama, some counties have been ordered to close food establishments.
On Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health ordered restaurants, bars, breweries and other foodservice establishments in Jefferson County and surrounding counties to prohibit on-premises consumption of food or drinks for one week.
Prior to this, ADPH advised restaurants, bars and other food establishments to limit patrons to 50 percent of the normally allowable capacity. Restaurants should maintain a six-foot distance between tables.
While the state works to stop the spread of the respiratory virus, some food establishments are working to provide to-go meals for patrons.
If you have questions about what a particular restaurant is offering, you should check the restaurant’s social media, website or call.
