Testing for coronavirus now available in Marengo County

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WSFA) - He was young, 23 years old, and in college.
“Have you been around anybody who is sick?” the nurse asked the young man.
“Not that I know of," he responded.
Another nurse took a nasal swab. The man didn’t feel well enough for an interview but no doubt he was grateful for being able to get tested quickly thanks to the new temporary testing site behind Whitfield Regional Hospital.
Tuesday, hospital leaders along with a doctor, governmental officials and educators delivered their take on how the coronavirus is leaving its signature on daily life in Marengo County.
“Our date that we receive is April 6 that we can reconvene,” said Demopolis City Public Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff.
“The key to this operation is the fact it all happens here. In fact, you all saw it happen as we spoke here.. it’s all done outside,” said Whitfield Regional Hospital CEO Doug Brewer.
As of right now, more than 20 people have driven up to get tested. None of the results have come back positive for the virus so far.
“Right now the symptoms are what you expect like respiratory infections,” said hospital nurse Cindy Parten.
And so we’re now living in the days of elbow bumps, facial masks, hand sanitizers, and now curbside testing.
“Never seen anything like this before,” Parten said.
For now, across Alabama and the country, this will be a familiar scene; testing sites, medical professionals in gowns, gloves, and masks. The virus has made its unwanted welcome but hopefully not for long.
Hospital officials tell WSFA 12 News their coronavirus testing command center will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those hours could change depending on how many people show up for testing.
State officials have also opened a new, toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
