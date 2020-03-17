UPDATE: Drive-through COVID-19 testing at Church of the Highlands closed until Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Officials say testing at Christ Health Center at the Church of the Highlands Grandview campus location on Grandview Parkway is closed for the remainder of today but will reopen tomorrow.
Officials say they were prepared to test 500 people but 2,000 showed up Tuesday morning.
Testing will resume at Christ Health Center at the Church of the Highlands Grandview campus location on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
ORIGINAL: Assurance Scientific Labs is moving a drive-through coronavirus testing site to a new area.
Assurance Scientific Labs is working with Church of the Highlands and Christ Health Center to expand capacity for testing.
The drive-through testing site has been moved to the Church of the Highlands Grandview Campus located at 3660 Grandview Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35243.
This will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Tuesday, March 17.
Assurance Scientific Labs will NOT have drive-through coronavirus testing at either of their facilities on Acton Road in Vestavia or Memorial Highway in Bessemer moving forward.
Assurance also sent this statement about people who have been tested:
We are aware some patients seen at our Vestavia and Bessemer locations have not received communication via the Spruce application. Every sample that was collected Friday, March 13, 2020, has been tested. We have communicated directly with every patient that tested positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on Friday. If you have not been contacted, your test result was negative for COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Every patient should receive a message even if the result was negative. Please follow the instructions given at your visit and text, “I have not received a message with my test results” to 205-273-9424. All tests from Saturday will be complete by midday Monday. If your test results are positive, you will be contacted directly via phone.
Those with symptoms, or those who have been exposed to others who have tested positive for COVID-19 who think they might have it, can go get tested. Assurance Scientific Labs say they’ve been trying to develop a test since January. The FDA just gave the lab pre-market clearance Wednesday to administer the test. They expect the FDA to fully approve it in 15 days.
They will bill your insurance for the cost of testing. If you don’t have insurance the test will cost you $150.
