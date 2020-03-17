UPDATE: Drive-through COVID-19 testing at Church of the Highlands closed until Wednesday

We are aware some patients seen at our Vestavia and Bessemer locations have not received communication via the Spruce application. Every sample that was collected Friday, March 13, 2020, has been tested. We have communicated directly with every patient that tested positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on Friday. If you have not been contacted, your test result was negative for COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Every patient should receive a message even if the result was negative. Please follow the instructions given at your visit and text, “I have not received a message with my test results” to 205-273-9424. All tests from Saturday will be complete by midday Monday. If your test results are positive, you will be contacted directly via phone.