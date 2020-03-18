Above average warmth continues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If the past couple of days have felt warmer than you would expect them to feel, you would be right on the money... upper 70s and low 80s were easy to come by yesterday afternoon, and that’s a good 10 degree above normal for this time of year. As we get ready to wrap up Winter and officially head into Spring, it looks like Mother Nature already has plenty of Spring-like weather in the forecast for Alabama.