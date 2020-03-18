Above average warmth continues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If the past couple of days have felt warmer than you would expect them to feel, you would be right on the money... upper 70s and low 80s were easy to come by yesterday afternoon, and that’s a good 10 degree above normal for this time of year. As we get ready to wrap up Winter and officially head into Spring, it looks like Mother Nature already has plenty of Spring-like weather in the forecast for Alabama.
Wednesday will be warm with afternoon highs climbing into the low and even mid 80s statewide. We’ll mention the rogue chance of a isolated shower, but that’s minimal in impact - coverage around 10% means 90% of of area doesn’t see one drop of rain today.
Our dry streak comes to an end Friday, but not before another mild day! Thursday will be exceptionally warm - we’re projecting an average high around 86°, and it is not out of the question that someone could see 90° Thursday afternoon. Coincidentally, the Spring Equinox is Thursday, marking the official arrival of Spring.
A cold front brings rain and thunderstorms through the state Friday and Saturday, followed by a change to noticeably cooler weather Sunday and into early next week.
