Alabama beaches remain open despite COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite Americans being urged to avoid large crowds and to self-isolate as a way of limiting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alabama’s coast is still drawing crowds and beaches remain open.
WALA-TV in south Alabama reports the illness is having “minimal impact” on places like Gulf Shores and Orange Beach as spring break gets underway.
Asked Wednesday why people are still flocking to the area despite the risks, tourism officials said they don’t have the authority to close the beaches. The beaches in Baldwin County are a mix of private, city, county and even state property, which could make any efforts to mutually close them a difficult task.
"I don’t want to be in their shoes,” said Gulf Shores/Orange Beach Tourism Pres./CEO Herb Malone. "It’s big decisions to make, whether it’s in the city halls of Orange Beach or Gulf Shores or in the county commission. All these elected people have a lot of weight on their shoulders right now.”
The City of Orange Beach says all public access points to its area beaches are owned by the state and any decisions about their closure would have to come from the state.
Baldwin County tourism authorities say hotels and other rentals are at 70 percent capacity. Restaurants continue to serve dine-in customers for now, although that could soon change.
A special webpage has been opened with resources for those visiting the area.
In neighboring Mobile County, some gatherings are now suspended in an effort to limit the spread of the illness.
County Health Officer Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II said the suspension includes any restaurant, bar, brewery or Priority Category 3 foodservice establishment. Starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, those businesses cannot have on-premises consumption of food or drink for a week.
“In order to prevent what is happening in Birmingham, we are issuing these orders,” said Dr. Eichold, in reference to Jefferson County having almost two dozen positive test results. “We have no confirmed cases in Mobile County, so we want to make every effort to protect our residents. We want to work against this very aggressive virus from being established in our county.”
The order will allow for establishments to offer food for take-out or delivery with social distancing protocols in place.
“I apologize for any inconvenience this causes,” Dr. Eichold said. “This is a similar order to what was issued for Jefferson, Blount, St. Clair, Shelby, Tuscaloosa and Walker counties. Even though we have not had a case here, we need to do this to stay ahead of the virus.”
The Alabama Department of Public Health updated the state’s coronavirus case number to 46 Wednesday, up from 39 confirmed cases the day before.
You can contact the ADPH COVID-19 hotline to find out about testing locations and options in your area. That number is 1-888-264-2256.
