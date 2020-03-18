Alabama Power warns about phone scams during coronavirus pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power is warning its customers about an increase in phone scams as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
The company says the scammers claim to be a representative from Alabama Power and request immediate payment on accounts. In some instances, the scammers alter a customer’s caller ID to falsely read Alabama Power Company.
Alabama Power says the scams are increasing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company advises customers to hang up if anyone calls them claiming to be with Alabama Power, then call Alabama Power’s customer service line at 1-800-245-2244.
Alabama Powers says customers should also remember the following to protect themselves from scams:
- Alabama Power will never come to a customer's door and demand an immediate payment.
- Alabama Power will never call a customer and ask for bank information or a credit card number over the phone.
- Any Alabama Power employee who comes to a customer’s door for any reason will have company identification that they will gladly show. If a customer has any questions about whether a person actually works for Alabama Power, they should call Alabama Power at 1-800-245-2244 and not let the person inside their home.
- Scammers sometimes claim they represent a public agency or government office offering grants that can pay your Alabama Power or other utility bill. Customers should never provide anyone making this claim their credit card information, their Alabama Power bill information or account number, or any personal banking information. If someone makes this claim, customers should call Alabama Power or their local police department to report it.
If you develop symptoms for the coronavirus and need to be tested, call 1-888-264-2256.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.