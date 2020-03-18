Auburn comes in at No. 20 in final AP Poll

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Normally during this time, the NCAA Tournament would be gearing up to begin, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the season’s been cut short for all spring sports, not just college basketball. With that, the Associated Press released its final AP Top 25 poll for the season.
Bruce Pearl’s Auburn Tigers come in at No. 20 in the final rankings of the season. Kentucky was the only other SEC team to finish in the Top 25 (No. 8).
The Tigers finished the 2019-20 season with a 25-6 record. They finished second in the SEC standings, and were set to be the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament.
Samir Doughty, who was voted First Team All-SEC by the coaches, finishes the season as Auburn’s leading scorer at 16.7 points per game. Also good enough to position him as a Top-10 scorer in the conference. Doughty also finished with 61 three-point makes, which led the team and was good enough for 9th-best in the conference.
As a team, the Tigers knocked down the third-most three-pointers in the league behind Alabama and Vanderbilt.
Auburn finished its third consecutive season with 25 or more wins.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.