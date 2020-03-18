Coronavirus case confirmed at Dothan area hospital

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A patient at Southeast Health in Dothan has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the first confirmed case for the Wiregrass area.
Asked why there was not a case from Houston County listed among the Alabama Department of Public Health’s 51 confirmed COVID-19 cases, spokesperson Arrol Sheehan said ADPH does not report out-of-state cases in its total and that contact tracing is conducted by the person’s home state, not the hospital where testing is being done.
“Only if a patient were ill and the other state wanted to get them tested would ADPH get involved,” Sheehan added.
A source familiar with the situation said that the infected patient does live out of state. Southeast Health routinely serves those who reside in nearby Florida and Georgia.
The news there is now a case in Dothan comes as no surprise. More than 50 cases have been confirmed in Alabama and that number, as with other states, grows daily.
Southeast Health CEO Rick Sutton said Tuesday that the number of isolation rooms has been increased at the hospital in preparation for a spike in the number of coronavirus cases.
After the confirmation of a COVID-19 case, he said issued a statement.
“The safety of our patients, their families, our employees and our physicians is a top priority, and as the coronavirus – COVID19 – has spread throughout the nation, we have been working to educate and inform our team members, as well as the public.”
In Albany, Georgia located 90 miles east of Dothan three deaths may have been caused by the virus, per the Doherty County coroner. Two of those people were in their 40s, the other in their 70s.
No deaths have been reported in Alabama as of Wednesday.
You can also contact the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 hotline to find out about testing locations and options. That number is 1-888-264-2256.
