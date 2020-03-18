Honda temporarily suspending production at its plants due to coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Honda is temporarily suspending production at its plants in North America, including Lincoln, starting March 23 because of the coronavirus.
Honda plans to resume operations March 31, the company said in the online statement.
Honda will use the time to continue deep cleaning its production facilities and common areas.
The company estimates they will reduce production by approximately 40,000 vehicles during the shutdown.
Employees will be paid during the temporary shutdown.
