Malzahn talks COVID-19 and the Auburn football program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn held a teleconference Wednesday afternoon with reporters to discuss how COVID-19 has impacted the football program.
“Currently all of our players are healthy. We’ve given them all the information of the virus, we’ve educated them on social distancing and how to clean their hands and everything that goes with that,” Malzahn said.
Malzahn said he has not been tested for COVID-19, but he and his wife feel fine and are at home. The SEC suspended spring practice across the league until April 15, but SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Wednesday he thinks resuming practice is very “narrow.”
"I think everybody around the country would say they're definitely hoping that there will be some time of practice. We will be prepared either way, you have to be prepared either way at this point, we're definitely hopeful, but we'll just have to see what happens," Malzahn said.
Malzahn and his coaching staff will continue to communicate with their players during this adjustment period as far as health, nutrition, and workouts.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.