Man charged with burglary, sexual abuse in Tuskegee
Robert Allen is charged with first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree burglary. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | March 18, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 3:00 PM

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a burglary and sexual abuse investigation.

Last week, Tuskegee police arrested Robert Allen, 28, and charged him with first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree burglary related to a March 7 incident.

Allen has been placed in the Macon County Detention Facility.

Police are still investigating and ask that anyone with information contact the secret witness line at 334-727-9865 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

