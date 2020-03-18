Man sought for sex abuse charges in Autauga County

AUTAUGA COUNTY Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted on multiple sexual abuse charges.
According to the sheriff’s office, Allen Dale Stromberg, 43, is wanted on charges of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 and rape first degree.
Stromberg is described as being 6’03” and weighing 205 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says Stromberg has a CDL driver’s license and could be seeking employment as a truck driver or heavy equipment operator. He may be in the Dothan area.
If you have seen Stromberg or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500.
