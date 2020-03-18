Montgomery police in standoff with armed person

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police, fire, and medics are on the scene of a standoff involving an armed person.
Details are limited, but the suspect is barricaded inside a room in the area of the 3600 block of Richard Road, just off the East South Boulevard. A WSFA 12 News crew on the scene confirms police are at the In Town Suites/Extended Stay.
MPD spokesman Lt. Jarrett Williams said officers are working to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution.
Citizens are being asked to avoid the area.
