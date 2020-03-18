Some funeral homes offer live streaming because of coronavirus concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Families dealing with the loss of their loved ones will now have to practice social distancing at funerals.
The state order prohibiting gatherings with more than 25 people also includes funerals.
Those in the funeral business are now taking extra precautions for families having to bury loved ones. Families are being asked to stay at least six feet away from each other.
Arlillian Bushelon with Bushelon Funeral Home in Birmingham knows it’s going to be tough for some families.
“We do understand that there has been a loss that has occurred. We are trying to be as sensitive as possible, but we do want everyone to be safe,” Bushelon said.
The same rules also apply to visitation. The funeral home is asking families to spread out as much as possible.
“Our families have been surprisingly very helpful in this process. They’ve been very understanding..incredibly understanding in their time of loss when we should be there for them,” Bushelon said.
The funeral home has extra hand sanitizer in each visitation room. Bushelon is also giving families extra options during their time of grief.
“They understand that this is the closure that they’re going to have to have at his time for their loved one but at any time, they want to have a memorial service or another type of gathering once this mandate is is lifted, we’ll be glad to help them with that,” Bushelon said.
“Bushelon and Rideouts Funeral Home in Homewood are also offering live streaming to families who may have a hard time getting to see their loved ones. It’s just another way to help with social distancing.
