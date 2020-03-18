UAB Infectious Disease doctor tests positive for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A physician for UAB has tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Mike Saag is doctor in the UAB Division of Infectious Disease.
UAB says Dr. Saag wanted to share his story to emphasize the importance of practicing aggressive social distancing. He was exposed while visiting family in New York City.
According to UAB, they are"taking precautionary measures to promote a safe environment."
Dr Michael Saag is a world renowned researcher in the battle against HIV/Aids. He is a well known, respected doctor who led to some breakthroughs in the treatment of HIV.
According to Dr. Saag’s Twitter account, he has been in complete isolation since returning to Birmingham. He says he has not exposed anyone.
