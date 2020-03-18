Ways to continue educating children while school districts are closed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - All of Alabama’s public school districts are closed in response to the coronavirus crisis. With students missing classroom time, educators are working to make sure they still receive instruction at home.
Children are no longer able to get face-to-face instruction, but educators are working hard to make sure they still receive an education. Teachers are providing lesson plans and instructional videos for parents to work with their children at home.
Montgomery Public Schools Chief Academic Officer Bernard Mitchell knows it can be a challenge for parents. He says just reading daily with your child can make a big difference.
“The one thing we want to do is encourage children to read, read, read, read if they do nothing else," Mitchell said. "Over this time frame, if they just read as much as they could, it will greatly help.”
There are several tools online to help parents and students. Here are a few free resources:
If you develop symptoms for the coronavirus and need to be tested, call 1-888-264-2256.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.