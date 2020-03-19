ADOC employee tests positive for coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An administrative employee for the Alabama Department of Corrections has tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19.
ADOC said everyone in the department who has had direct contact with the employee is in self-quarantine for 14 days and will be monitored by the Alabama Department of Public Health for symptoms.
“The ADOC has been actively preparing for the spread of COVID-19 throughout Alabama, which allowed us to quickly put in place necessary preventive measures and protocols to best protect our staff and inmate population,” said Commissioner Jeff Dunn. “Unfortunately, no one is immune to this virus. The physical state of our facilities and our crowded inmate populations are additional challenges we are working diligently to address as we navigate the evolving COVID-19 outbreak. The entire Department is focused on reducing the potential impact of this disease on our correctional system, while maintaining critical operational, rehabilitative, heath, and mental health services.”
ADOC said at this time there are no positive cases reported within the inmate population, but the department will continue to closely monitor inmate health at all facilities.
If you develop symptoms for the coronavirus and need to be tested, call 1-888-264-2256.
