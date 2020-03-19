Alabama State University postponing spring graduation ceremony

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University will postpone its spring graduation ceremony due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
The 2020 Spring Commencement Convocation was scheduled for May 1. ASU says the university will continue to monitor all situations related to COVID-19 and inform its graduates of any future plans.
More information about ASU’s actions regarding coronavirus can be found here.
If you develop symptoms for coronavirus and need to be tested, call 1-888-264-2256.
